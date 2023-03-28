TeraWulf (WULF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TeraWulf Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.