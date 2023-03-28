The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $261.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

