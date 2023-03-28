The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

