The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $155.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $123.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

