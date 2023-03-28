The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.51. The firm has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

