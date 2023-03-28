The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

NYSE:PGR opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.