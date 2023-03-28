The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.