Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £143.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,075.00 and a beta of 0.77. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.30.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

