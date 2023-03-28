TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $16,179,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $11,404,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 40.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $6,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

