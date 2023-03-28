TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.
TravelCenters of America Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.