Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

TIG opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. Research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

