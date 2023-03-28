Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $13.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Triumph Group Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $700.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.