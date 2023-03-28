Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua



Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

