urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

