Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report issued on Friday, March 24th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $34.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of -0.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

