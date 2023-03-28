Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VRNT opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $23,448,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.