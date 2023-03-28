Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VRNT opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $23,448,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More

Earnings History for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.