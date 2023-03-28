Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

