View (VIEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of View by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of View by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of View by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of View by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of View by 9,315.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 947,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 937,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

