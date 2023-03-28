Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.