Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

