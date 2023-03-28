VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 158.24%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 13,049,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 353.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,668 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 792,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246,062 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

