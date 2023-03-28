Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 760 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.67) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.13) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 796.50 ($9.79).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Stock Performance

LON VTY opened at GBX 734 ($9.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 768.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 681.52. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 993 ($12.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,702.13%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,371,913.01). 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.