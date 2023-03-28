Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.13) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.34) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.67) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 796.50 ($9.79).

VTY opened at GBX 734 ($9.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 768.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 681.52. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 993 ($12.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,702.13%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,371,913.01). Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

