voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

