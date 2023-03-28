voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.
voxeljet Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:VJET opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.
