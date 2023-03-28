Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,928.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.24 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218 ($2.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.90.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

