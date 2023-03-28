Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday, MarketBeat reports.
Warpaint London Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,928.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.24 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218 ($2.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.90.
Warpaint London Company Profile
See Also
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.