Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7LGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday, MarketBeat reports.

Warpaint London Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,928.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.24 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218 ($2.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.90.

Warpaint London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

