Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $386,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.63. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

