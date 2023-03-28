Western Financial Corp CA Acquires New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

