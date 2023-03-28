Western Financial Corp CA Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $50.66.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

