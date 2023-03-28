Western Financial Corp CA Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $832.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,361 shares of company stock worth $26,912,456. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

