Western Financial Corp CA Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.