Western Financial Corp CA Invests $893,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

