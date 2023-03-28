Western Financial Corp CA Makes New $627,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $561.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

