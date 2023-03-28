Western Financial Corp CA Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

