Western Financial Corp CA Purchases Shares of 1,656 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $463.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

