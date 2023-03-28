Western Financial Corp CA Purchases Shares of 6,926 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

