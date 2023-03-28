Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,728,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

