Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 212,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

