Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.92.

TSE WCP opened at C$10.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,300.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,460 shares of company stock worth $186,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

