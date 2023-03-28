William Blair Weighs in on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $726.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

