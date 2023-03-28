William Blair Weighs in on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.37. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

