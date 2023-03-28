WP Advisors LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

