WP Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

