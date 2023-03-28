WT Wealth Management Sells 439 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Mastercard by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $354.62 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.66.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

