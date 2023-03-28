Xenetic Biosciences Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.77. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

