Xenetic Biosciences Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %
Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.77. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.25.
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
