Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 210.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

