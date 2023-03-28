Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

