Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $838.79 million, a PE ratio of 729.00 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.