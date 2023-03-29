1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) & Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Financial Comparison

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99% Montrose Environmental Group -5.84% -9.40% -3.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1847 and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than 1847.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 and Montrose Environmental Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $30.66 million 0.13 -$3.31 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.86 -$31.82 million ($1.62) -20.94

1847 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats 1847 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

