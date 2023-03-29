20,555 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

