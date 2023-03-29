2,351 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

