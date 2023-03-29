2,524 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.